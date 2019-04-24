Sonnalli Seygall: Asked to change my body using unnatural means

bollywood

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall on industry's fascination with 'ideal' appearance, after losing out on big project

Sonnalli Seygall

Even as the trend-setters of the industry attempt to distance the notion of commonality attached to beauty enhancement treatments, yet another case that plagues aspiring female actors has surfaced.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) actor Sonnalli Seygall reveals that despite appeasing the makers of an upcoming romance-action with her acting prowess, she was forced to let go of the project, given her refusal to go under the knife.

"I gave a screen test for a well-known casting director for a fantastic role. I really wanted to bag this one, and did. But, on meeting the director, I was asked to make changes to my body, using methods that are unnatural. My heart broke, but I had to say no. I would never put my body under the knife, for anyone," says Seygall, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Setters, along with Aftab Shivdasani.

Of the factors that she was told to work on, Seygall says the director insisted she get cheek fillers to look younger, and take up an under-eye treatment. Unwilling to name the project or the director, she says, "He is only part of the larger problem the industry has with perception. A lot of us have grown up harbouring a notion of how a woman or man should look. Beauty and sex appeal is raw and natural. It's sad that women are pressured into looking a certain way."

