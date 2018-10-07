Sonowal lays foundation stone of 28 PMGSY roads in Majuli

national

The total allotted fund for 11 PMGSY roads is Rs 19.81 crore and 17 roads would be built for Rs 39.70 crore under Majuli Development Block

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday laid the foundation stone of 28 Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Majuli. A total amount of Rs 59.51 crore has been allotted for construction of 76.51 km roads in the Chief Minister's constituency, an official release said.

A strong road communication system is a must for development of a nation, so the state government is making concerted efforts to develop the interior roads of the state, Sonowal said. All steps have been taken to develop Majuli and more than Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated during the last two years, he said.

He also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete construction of the roads, whose foundation stone as laid today, within March 2019. The total allotted fund for 11 PMGSY roads is Rs 19.81 crore and 17 roads would be built for Rs 39.70 crore under Majuli Development Block.

