Sons threaten to kill parents over property, booked

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An elderly couple in their 70s filed a complaint against their three sons and a daughter-in-law for allegedly threatening to kill them if the property was not divided between them. According to sources, the property is believed to be valued between Rs 30-40 crore.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, 75-year-old Sadhu Ram from Bathinda filed a complaint against his sons - Anil Kumar (50), Sanjeev Kumar (47), Rajeev Kumar (45), and daughter-in-law Aanchal.

In his complaint to the police, Ram said he owns a shelling unit at Bhatinda. His son Anil was living in Sector 2 for the last 15 to 16 years, while the other sons lived with him in Bathinda. His daughter Preety Bansal is married.

"I have property worth Rs 150 crore, out of which my wife and I have kept property worth Rs 30-40 crore and distributed the rest among the children. Three of my sons and daughters-in-law keep asking us to also divide the remaining property between them and threaten to kill us if we refuse," Ram stated in his FIR.

On June 7, the elderly couple, who were petrified of their sons, moved to their daughter's home in Panchkula. However, things got nasty when the couple's son Anil and daughter-in-law beat them and even threatened them.

Also Read: Man kills wife, tells police she was bitten by 'venomous creature'

Recalling the incident, Ram said, "On August 30, at around 8:30 pm, Anil Kumar came to my daughter's home with his wife Anchal and two daughters. He and his wife started beating me and my wife, and when my daughter stepped in to save us, they left after issuing threats to us."

Ram also said that a few days ago, his sons and grandson threatened them again. "Even today in the morning (August 31), the two sons and Anil came with their family and started pushing the gate and threatening us," Ram added.

Panchkula's Sector 5 Police station booked the couple's son and daughter-in-law under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 34, 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news