Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh visits family in Amritsar

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh, who is riding high on the success of his film visits family in hometown Amritsar



Sunny Singh

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh is in hometown Amritsar savouring the success of his comic caper with near and dear ones. For over a year, the actor was tied up with the film and was unable to visit his family.

Buzz is that Sunny Singh will next star opposite Disha Patani in Mohit Suri's next. The film, a love story, will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur. For the past several months, Kapur has been spotted visiting Suri's office. It is said that the two-hero film will have Aditya and Sunny play parallel leads.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety got a bumper opening at the box office in its first weekend and managed to enter the hallowed Rs 100 crore club, become 2018's second film to do so after Padmaavat. Sunny Singh's co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have won accolades for their work in this film and has set a benchmark for the young actors with this bromance-comedy.

Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety has been applauded by both audiences and critics. Apparently, Sunny's co-star Kartik has been flooded with film offers and is being approached by all the big league production houses.

Also read: Disha Patani to romance Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates