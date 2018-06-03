'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star Ishita Raj Sharma on a gym holiday

After flaunting her bikini body in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ishita Raj Sharma is gaining weight for Rajkumar Santoshi's film on the Battle of Saragarhi. A source says that she is required to put on weight to add authenticity to the character



Ishita Raj Sharma

After flaunting her bikini body in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ishita Raj Sharma is gaining weight for Rajkumar Santoshi's film on the Battle of Saragarhi. A source says that she is required to put on weight to add authenticity to the character. "I've stopped going to the gym. I've been eating more than my normal diet and following my dietician's advice," she says.

