Sonu Nigam admitted to Kathmandu hospital following acute back pain

bollywood

Sonu Nigam is admitted in the VIP lounge of the hospital and is being diagnosed for acute back pain.

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam, who is in Nepal for a concert in Pokhara, has been admitted to Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of acute back pain, the hospital informed. He is admitted in the VIP lounge of the hospital and is being diagnosed for acute back pain.

"MRI is done and we are waiting for reports which will clear further way for his treatment," RP Mainali, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communication from the hospital confirmed.

Dr. Panka Jalan and Dr. Pravin Nepal are attending to the artist.

Interestingly, Sonu Nigam also posted a picture from his Nepal trip on Instagram:

Notably, Nigam was one of many celebrities who had taken to social media to speak on the Pulwama terror attack. The singer had posted a sarcastic video on his Facebook page, going on a rant against the 'secularists' in the country.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever