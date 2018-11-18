Sonu Nigam dresses up as cleaner

music

Sonu Nigam is currently shooting at an engineering college in Panipat for a music video, which is based on college friendships. He believes the bonds you strike during your student days stay forever.

Singer Sonu Nigam, who is currently shooting in Panipat at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, was amused to see a video clip which shows him dressed as a cleaner who is cheerful and in high spirits -- something the singer believes holds true in real life as well.

Sonu, who was shooting a video which focusses on the nostalgia of college and friendships at the institute, believes that in life one must have the zeal to succeed and work hard no matter how arduous the situation. Even a cleaner who works so hard has a smile on his face and that's how one must go through hardships -- that's the idea behind the video.

The song, based on friendship, is composed by Vibhas, while the lyrics have been penned by Sonu Sagu. The single will release in January, read a statement.

The "Bijuria" singer has his plate full with back-to-back performances in Delhi, Mumbai and Lagos. Sonu will be flying to Shanghai for a show, and his next track "OMT" with Shannon K is on the verge of release.

