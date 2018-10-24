Sonu Nigam: Hall of fame is my best English single

music

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam says Hall of fame is his best single in English. The Indian singer joined hands with Grammy award-winning producer-engineer Jason Goldstein for the song, which also features American rapper MC Yogi. Hall of fame has been penned by Jim Beanz and 6th Sense has scored the music creating a track that has a modern dance vibe catering to the global audience.

"I am really excited to be a part of 'Billboard Presents Electric Asia' album. As a musician, I feel blessed to get such creative work regularly and this track, Hall of fame is my best single in English. Life is still opening new doors. I feel blessed to get the love that I have received globally for this single," Sonu said in a statement.

The single released on October 20. Among various collaborations, Sonu had also teamed up with Indo-American DJ-record producer KSHMR for a song called Underwater.

