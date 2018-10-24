Sonu Nigam: Hall of fame is my best English single
Hall of fame has been penned by Jim Beanz and 6th Sense has scored the music creating a track that has a modern dance vibe catering to the global audience
Singer Sonu Nigam says Hall of fame is his best single in English. The Indian singer joined hands with Grammy award-winning producer-engineer Jason Goldstein for the song, which also features American rapper MC Yogi. Hall of fame has been penned by Jim Beanz and 6th Sense has scored the music creating a track that has a modern dance vibe catering to the global audience.
"I am really excited to be a part of 'Billboard Presents Electric Asia' album. As a musician, I feel blessed to get such creative work regularly and this track, Hall of fame is my best single in English. Life is still opening new doors. I feel blessed to get the love that I have received globally for this single," Sonu said in a statement.
The single released on October 20. Among various collaborations, Sonu had also teamed up with Indo-American DJ-record producer KSHMR for a song called Underwater.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
This Bollywood director is Neha Dhupia's 3am friend