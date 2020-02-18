Sonu Nigam: I have agreed to perform at the event next year

Festival organisers of the recently concluded Gorakhpur Mahotsav have threatened to issue an administrative notice to Sonu Nigam after he failed to perform at the Bollywood Night event, when an initially decided upon date was revised.

Festivities had been brought to a stand-still on January 13, after the Indian government declared a day of mourning in the wake of the January 10 death of the Sultan of Omar, Qaboos bin Said. Nigam, who was appointed for an act on January 13, couldn't take up the offer to perform on January 15 instead, owing to prior commitments. While he was willing to have his act rescheduled to a future date, he apparently refused to refund the advance payment of Rs 40 lakh.

Nigam tells mid-day, "When a show is booked, [apart from the singer], musicians, engineers and technicians charge [for] the time [they are allotting]. When the organisers cancel a show, it isn't [the artistes'] fault. Hence, their demand is surprising. Had it been cancelled from my end, I would be more than happy to comply. I have agreed to perform again next year at the function, because this year's act was called off. I don't see [the reason behind] this hue and cry."

