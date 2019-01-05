Sonu Nigam makes Instagram debut

music

Sonu Nigam on Friday made his Instagram debut with a memory of the late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

Sonu Nigam made his Instagram debut yesterday. His first post was a picture of his idol, the late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. He captioned it, "Starting the year with his memory (sic)." The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer says he joined the photo-sharing platform at the behest of fans.

"Instagram is a new and an exciting platform for me as described by my extended family and well-wishers. I have been getting requests and messages from all over the world to come on Instagram and I think it is long overdue," he said in a statement.

"I hope and wish I can post regularly and people get a closer view of my life. I am going to try my best to keep up with the pace, although I am not the kind of person who shares his life and personal moments on social media. I am looking forward to this new adventure," added the singer of hit tracks like "Kal ho na ho", "Abhi mujh mein kahin" and "Panchi nadiya pawan ke".

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS