Sonu Nigam on 21-days lockdown: I have bought equipment to set up my studio here in Dubai

Days after mid-day had reported that Sonu Nigam was forced to extend his stay in Dubai owing to the pandemic, the singer tells us that he has set up a makeshift studio at his residential area in UAE to continue working on his music. "I have bought equipment to set up my studio here in Dubai so that I can spend time immersed in music. I have also bought a piano to polish my skills," says the singer, adding that his family is staying indoors.

Unwilling to return to India "until all this subsides", Nigam kept his fans in the country entertained with a live concert recently. "I am glad that millions of people forgot the sadness brought to them by nature and felt a zest of positivity, owing to it." He was joined by son Nevaan. "He wasn't prepared, and was hence fumbling during the performance." The Emrati government recently announced a three-day lockdown from March 26- 29 as part of a sterilisation campaign.

