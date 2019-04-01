Sonu Nigam spends some family time in Switzerland

bollywood

Sonu Nigam had been planning a family getaway for a while, but something or the other would crop up and their plans would go haywire

Sonu Nigam took time out from his busy schedule for a vacation in Switzerland. Wife Madhurima and son Nevaan were keen on a ski holiday.

The singer had been planning a family getaway for a while, but something or the other would crop up and their plans would go haywire.

The singer also shared a repost on his Instagram handle which reads: "@sonunigamofficial took sometime out from his schedule for a quick Euro get away. Nigam was accompanied by his wife and son and going by the pictures, they had a great time. It was a much needed vacation says a friend of the Nigam family, “Sonu has been extremely busy due to his shows and playback commitments. He had been planning a family vacation for a while but due to some or the other reason it kept getting pushed. As soon he saw a vacant window in his schedule, he whisked his family off” he says. [sic]"

This time, however, he was determined that his plans materialise. It was a welcome break for the crooner before he gets busy with his shows.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam spreads PM Narendra Modi's message

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates