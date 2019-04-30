Sonu Nigam thinks Adhyayan Suman's rendition of 'Soniyo' is better

bollywood

Adhyayan Suman recreated Sonu Nigam's song Soniyo from his film Raaz 2, which was released in 2009. He says the track is very close to his heart

Adhyayan Suman and Sonu Nigam

Adhyayan Suman's recreated version of Soniyo from his film, Raaz 2 (2009), has garnered praise from original singer Sonu Nigam. In a video message to the actor-turned-singer, Nigam is heard saying that he has sung it even better than him! Enough reason for Suman to plan his next single soon.

Adhyayan Suman recreated the song Soniyo from his film Raaz 2, which was released in 2009. He says the track is very close to his heart. Apart from singing the song, he has directed and featured in the video.

"Soniyo for me will always remain eternal, just like my love story in Soniyo 2.0. I wanted to direct the song since it is extremely close to my heart emotionally," Adhyayan, son of actor Shekhar Suman, said in a statement.

Adhyayan features in the music video alongside girlfriend Maera Mishra. The song has been rearranged by Harshit Chauhan. "With relationships going kaput easily, I want people to know that old school unconditional love still exists and it's not about bodies but the soul," he said.

On the acting front, Adhyayan Suman was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 film Ishq Click. Ishq Click was a romantic film directed by Anil Balani and also starred Sara Loren. The film is based on the life of a supermodel from Mumbai who is struggling in her career and a photographer helps her out.

