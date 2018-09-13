Sonu Nigam's funny antics with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

music

Sonu Nigan did what he knows best, belt out one of his Bollywood chartbusters

Sonu Nigam

Recently, Sonu Nigam visited Madame Tussauds, New Delhi to vist his wax statue built there. The singer posed with his wax work, and had a gala time enjoying with it. The singer seemed to be taken aback to find his statue thrust a mike at him. Sonu did what he knows best, belt out one of his Bollywood chartbusters.

On the professional front, Sonu Nigam recently crooned Main Zinda Hoon for JP Dutta's war-film, Paltan. Apart from this, he sang the revamped version of Mohammad Rafi's popular chartbuster, Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue for Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan. Talking about recreating classic songs, Sonu had also said, "People and brands have been doing it and I have no complaints. But I do believe that overdoing is a bad habit and this is not just restricted to music industry."

"You can never compare the authenticity of an original track with the reprise version, yet there has to be a limit to the process of recreation," said the 45-year-old singerto IANS.

Apart from this, he'll be going on a world tour to spread his musical charm across. Conceptualized and curated by ITW Playworx Music, the tour will have Sonu Nigam performing to some of his resounding hits along with a slew of other renowned singers.

"I am happy to announce my first full-fledged tour in collaboration with ITW Playworx Music. The idea is to not only regale the audience with some of my biggest hits but to also leave them with an unforgettable experience. The vision is to make these shows larger than life and at par with International standards," the singer had said in a statement.

Also Read: Paltan's New Song Main Zinda Hoon Will Give You Goosebumps

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates