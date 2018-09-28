Sonu packs a punch

other-sports

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood poses with a group of taekwondo officials who attended an international referee seminar organised by World Taekwondo, South Korea and Taekwondo Federation of India at Sanskriti Hall near Babulnath Temple recently. The seminar held to apprise referees of international rules, was attended by over 250 international delegates.

