Sonu Sood comes up with an epic response to man who dedicates a song to him

After world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art sculpture to pay rich tributes to actor Sonu Sood, a Twitter user dedicated a song to the actor. Sood has been working tirelessly to send the migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai to their home towns in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states

Sonu Sood has been arranging travel facilities for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai amid lockdown

He has earned praises from all corners for his efforts with many calling him 'real-life hero'

Recently, Sood helped 170 girls stuck in Kerala by airlifting them to their homes

The Simmba actor says that the migrants are the heartbeats of our country

Sonu Sood and team also provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people during cyclone Nisarga

Twitter user Kushwaha pays tribute by dedicating a song to Sonu Sood

Twitter user Abhishek Kushwaha on Thursday took to the micro-blogging site to share a post in which he has dedicated a song to the actor. In the 1-minute four seconds video clip, Kushwaha can be heard singing a rehashed version of the song Tera Saath Hai Kitna Pyaara from the film Janbaaz. Abhishek Kushwaha tweaked the lyrics of the song and sang it in his melodious voice.

The lyrics of Kushwaha's song in the video goes like, "Sonu Sood jaisa nahi, hai koi insaan. Dukhiyon ka dukh baant de, hain wo bade mahaan. Unhe jo bhi pukaare, usey dete sahaare." While sharing the video with his over 500 followers, Kushwaha wrote, "Bhaiya, ashirwad chahiye (Brother, need your blessings)."

Since being shared online, the video has taken internet by storm and has garnered over 3 lakh 75 thousand views with nearly 22 thousand likes. The video was also noticed by Sood, who retweeted it with an epic reply. Sood replied to Kushwaha in Hindi that translates 'if you sing so well I will bring you to Mumbai and won't let you go back. If I can send people to their hometowns, I can also bring people back."

Here's what actor Sonu Sood said:

Actor Sonu Sood's epic response left netizens in splits, who took to the comments section of the post to laud his sense of humour while others praised Kushwaha for his melodious voice. One user said, "Real hero," while another user wrote, "Very funny sonu sir..., but seriously very nice song." A third user commented, "Wow! His voice is really very good.. he sings so good."

Check out some of the best reactions here:

The 46-year-old actor has been hailed as a hero for helping thousands of stranded migrants reach their home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leader Smriti Irani praised the actor for helping migrant labourers to return to their native places.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂthank you for helping those in needðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

While the Governor of Maharashtra complimented him for his dedicated work, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to express gratitude and said that she was proud of the kindness that the actor displayed during such challenging times. To date, the actor has send thousand of migrants home and airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Talking about helping migrants, the actor told IANS, "I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them."

Even during the cyclonic storm Nisraga, the actor and his team provided food and rehabilitation to nearly 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai. In an interview with mid-day the actor had said, "We need to help the migrants get home safely."

What do you think of the song?

