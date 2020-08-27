Sonu Sood gets back to shooting; join hands with Sidhika Sharma for a dairy shoot

Taking a break from his philanthropic endeavours, Sonu Sood shot for a brand endorsement with Telugu actor Sidhika Sharma. The shoot at Film City, Goregaon, was for a dairy brand. Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) producer Rajat Bakshi's next, Vellapanti.

Intrestingly, both the actors are from Punjab. While Sood originally hails from Moga, a town situated about 40km from Ludhiana, Sidhika is from Chandigarh. Speaking to the reporters after the shoot, Sharma applauded Sonu's ongoing philanthropic efforts to help the needy. Speaking to The Times of India, the actress said, "He is a larger-than-life figure and a real-life hero. People look up to him and he is an inspiration for me as well. The good work he has done will remain etched in people’s memory for a long time. I hope to follow his example."

Sonu Sood has been a messiah of sorts for a lot of people whom he has helped in these last few months during the lockdown. Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes. Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown.

Even during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sood arranged transport for all Lord Ganesha devotees and sent buses from Mumbai to the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It all happened soon after worshippers requested the philanthropist to help them. Making it possible with all preventive measures, the first batch was sent to Malvan, Chiplun, Khed, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi, Ratnagiri and Tarala.

On the work front, Sood is gearing up for the period drama Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

