Sonu Sood gifts his newly redone house in Punjab to sister Malvika

Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika, has played a major role in making him what he is today. So, he is gifting his newly redone house in hometown Moga, Punjab, to her. The actor will be addressing a press conference next week about gifting a 'dream house' to her.

Ironically, the property already belongs to her. What's more, it has been given a makeover by an old and trusted home decor brand for free.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Yash Raj Films have signed Sonu for their next film but the name remains unknown.

The actor completed 21 years in the film industry, this February. He made his acting debut with the Tamil film Kallazhagar, which relased on February 6, 1999. He feels blessed to be part of the film industry and also added that he has a long way to go in his acting career.

"I feel I have long way to go as an actor. I feel it's a blessing to be a part of this industry where hundreds and thousands of people land everyday in Mumbai with a lot of dreams. When you see those dreams coming true, then there are prayers that are working for you. I always tell all newcomers that my wishes are with them and my prayers are with them. I think you need to give your best effort and believe in yourself. I think patience and perseverance are two important things, and you have to keep on working hard to achieve your dreams. I am sure one day things will change for the better," said Sonu.

Sonu added: "I feel blessed because I am one of the people mentioned whenever you talk about new talent coming in to make it big in this mad city. I feel it is important to encourage new talent and I am glad that we have these special events and shows like 'Mr and Miss 7 States'. In this show, people have come from different states. I have seen the show. It's a great event and I wish all the people all the best."

