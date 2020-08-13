Sonu Sood helps Gorakhpur's 22-year-old girl get knee replacement surgery

Continuing with his humanitarian gesture, actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to Gorakhpur's Pragya Mishra who had sought Sood's help in getting a crucial knee replacement surgery, which will prevent her from being bedridden for life.

Hit with financial tensions amid the coronavirus lockdown, Pragya's injury added to the woes of her father who is a priest of a local temple in Gorakhpur.

The 22-year-old girl whose real name is Devavandita had earlier last week tweeted asking Sood to help her financially so that she doesn't get "bedridden."

"Sir I need your help Help me please I have requested you for help many times. Save me from being bedridden by helping me financially," she had tweeted with the prescription from the hospital that carried the estimated cost of the surgery which was over one lakh rupees.

Following this, Sood spoke to a hospital situated in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram and got the arrangements of the surgery done.

"Have spoken to the doctor. Have lined up your travel too. Ur surgery will happen next week. Get well soon. God bless," Sood tweeted replying to Pragya.

Doctor Akhilesh Yadav who had operated upon Pragya, said that he went to meet the injured girl in Gorakhpur after receiving a call from the 'Dabangg' actor.

He further added that Sood kept inquiring about Pragya and his family's condition constantly and asked him if they were facing any problem with the hospital procedures.

Pragya's father Vinod said that besides the financial aid for the surgery, the Bollywood actor had also arranged their travel from Gorakhpur to Ghaziabad.

The actor has assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers stranded students and even a tractor to a family which could not amid the pandemic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever