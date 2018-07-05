Sonu Sood is a confident performer, says Luv Sinha

The son of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha bonded with Sonu Sood over health and fitness as well

Pic courtesy/Luv Sinha Instagram account

Luv Sinha, who is stepping into Bollywood with Paltan as an actor, had a great time working with actor Sonu Sood in the film, and says he brings out the best in his co-stars. The son of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha bonded with Sonu over health and fitness as well.

"Sonu sir helped all of us out during the shoot and we had a great time working together. We used to wake up early and work out together during the shoot," Luv said in a statement to IANS.

"He was very supportive. He gave me a lot of tips while working out and also suggested that I start training with his trainer (with) who I have been working out for sometime now. He is a very generous and confident performer who brings out the best in his co actors in every scene," he added.

Filmmaker J.P. Dutta's "Paltan" will release on September 7. It is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever