Sonu Sood: Lately I have been giving extra care to my skin

Actor Sonu Sood says he has started giving extra care to his skin especially when he is travelling a lot. "As an actor it is important to take care of yourself and lately I've been giving extra care to my skin due to all the outdoor shoots causing sunburns and tans. It's important to take care of your skin and get regular facials and treatments, especially if you are travelling a lot," he said.

The actor was present at the new franchise launch of Lakmé Salon at Yari Road here. The new unisex salon offers the latest trends in hair, makeup with beauty services.

"Salons for ages saw only female visitors with select men coming for services. Times have now changed. Today, you will spot a lot of men visiting salons as well. They take as much care in grooming themselves as a woman does," said Sonu.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakmé Lever, is happy to have the talented Sonu Sood show support for the brand.

"It a pleasure to have him inaugurate our new salon in Yari Road. We aspire to take the Lakmé Salon - Runway Excellence Everyday - promise across the length and breadth of the country by adding 2 salons every week to our current beauty footprint of over 390 Lakmé Salons across 110 cities," said Shenai.

