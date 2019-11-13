Sonu Sood lends support to Indian Badminton team

Sonu Sood has decided to help the Indian Badminton team for the annual Special Olympics Asia Pacific. Besides motivating them personally, Sonu has also sponsored their travel and stay during the Special Olympics, which is being held in Bangkok.

According to a source, the "Happy New Year" actor is taking a keen interest in their training and is in constant touch with the coach to check if there is anything that the team requires for the championship.

"Sonu has always held sports in the highest regard. When he got to know that our Indian badminton team will be going for such a prestigious competition, he didn't think twice before offering his help. He is really excited to see how these six players perform and make India proud, the source added.

"I wish them best of luck and I'm sure they will make India proud. My all support to them," Sonu said.

