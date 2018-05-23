Sonu Sood: My learning in Bollywood has progressed with every new director

Sonu Sood says his learning has increased every time he has worked with new directors



Sonu Sood

He came from a small town like Moga in Punjab and has worked his way into movies featuring stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, apart from international star Jackie Chan. Actor Sonu Sood says his learning has increased every time he has worked with new directors.

"My acting journey has been quite interesting. Coming from a small town like Moga to working with Jackie Chan, it has been quite a journey, even though there are miles to go," Sonu told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai where he launched the new Lakme Salon at Yari Road.

"My learning has progressed with every new director I've worked with and the different languages I've had to learn for my films. Whatever I am today and the knowledge I have about my craft are through the sheer experience I've had in front of the camera," he added.

Sonu started out as a model before venturing into showbiz in 1999 with Tamil film "Kallazhagar".

With no Bollywood backing, he made his name with films like "Yuva", "Jodhaa Akbar", "Dabangg" and "Happy New Year". His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty's "Simmba" with Ranveer Singh and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" with Kangana Ranaut.

"My new role in 'Simmba' is very special and an exciting one. The prep has already begun, and I can't wait to face the camera soon. With Ranveer, Rohit, and all of us together, I can promise you that it is going to be the biggest entertainer of this year," he said.

And what about working on a period film again after "Jodhaa Akbar"?

"I'm working on 'Manikarnika' as I enjoy acting in period films. I started my acting journey playing Bhagat Singh and went on to act in 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Kurukshetra'. These kinds of films are challenging, but give you a lot of scope to mould yourself as an actor."

With a varied filmography, how does he want to be remembered in the mind of his fans and followers?

"I think I would love to be remembered as an actor who came from nowhere and worked hard to find a place for himself in the industry. In the coming years, if I am able to leave a mark as a filmmaker as well as an actor, I think my job is done," said Sonu, who is also a film producer.

"I came to the city to make my parents proud, and I am sure that they will be, as I am pursuing my dreams and working hard," he added.

Not only he is a hard working actor, but his chiselled physique has also grabbed eyeballs. How does he see the evolution of groomed actors in Bollywood from the past to present?

"There are a lot of groomed actors in Bollywood. Today, people push their near generation to pursue these and you will see parents pushing their children to strive for the best and pursue skills like dancing that is required for a career in this industry. So, it's safe to say that the whole scenario has definitely changed and is evolving," he said.

