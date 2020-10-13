Sonu Sood on power outage in Mumbai: There are homes that get electricity for only two hours

On Monday, social media savvy Amitabh Bachchan "somehow managed" to stay online and post messages asking people in the city to remain calm during the power outage as "all shall be well." Big B informed, "Dongle's working." Sonu Sood asked people to stay calm and wondered how a power cut in Mumbai grabbed the nation's attention when there are "homes that get electricity for only two hours."

Singer Armaan Malik mentioned: "Lights out #powercut".

Filmmaker Guneet Monga expressed her concern over the situation saying it has never happened before. "Full Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - no bijli !! Never happened before !! What's happening ? #mumbaipowercut," Monga tweeted.

Actor-comedian Vir Das quipped: "It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also... the electricity is gone."

Gulshan Devaiah wrote a message loaded with puns: "Adani ki Disha Patani Tata ka Bye Bye #CurrentMood #mumbaipowercut."

Actress Suchitra krishnamoorthi questioned: "Andhera in #Andheri. Whats with the power cuts ? i have 16 floors to climb now."

Anupam Kher said: "Batti gul #powercut."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that he has never seen such a power failure.

"In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut," he wrote.

The actor, who gained popularity for playing an antagonist in films like Dabangg, R Rajkumar and Simmba, has now earned the epithet of a Messiah of the migrant workers. Sood's actions and deeds have been a source of inspiration to many across the nation.

With inputs from IANS

