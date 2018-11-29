Sonu Sood: Rohit Shetty knows his actors inside out

bollywood

In his first collaboration with Rohit Shetty, Sonu Sood heaps praise on his Simmba director

Rohit Shetty and Sonu Sood

"Rohit [Shetty] and Ranveer [Singh] are the most positive people one can ever work with," starts off Sonu Sood, as we get on a call with him. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Simmba, which marks his first collaboration with the director as well as the co-star.

He may have had to bow out of the last schedule of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi — which, in turn, led to his exit from the project — for the action comedy, but he is not complaining. Sood says he is glad to have found, in Shetty and Singh, artistes who share his zeal for cinema. "Their passion for craft is immense," he smiles.

If Singh plays Sangram Bhalerao, an unscrupulous cop who turns over a new leaf, Sood plays the antagonist in the December 28 offering. No stranger to grey characters — his Chhedi Singh act in Dabangg (2010) was easily his breakthrough role — Sood says the director's clarity of thought made his job easier as an actor. "Rohit has a strange sense of clarity on what he wants from his team. He knows his actors, story and set, inside out. Working with him was one of the best experiences of my career so far."

