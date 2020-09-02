Sonu Sood shares his journey from regional cinema to Bollywood on No Filter Neha

Sonu Sood is being a Messiah in every sense, and his wish to provide a helping hand for those in needs has left the town in awe with the actor's efforts. From financial aids to personal help, Sonu has stood for everyone. In the fifth season of No Filter Neha, the actor revealed his struggling days and how he bagged his first role in regional movies. Sonu also mentioned his journey from South to Bollywood, and it is worth reminiscing.

Sonu Sood mentioned, "I still remember, whenever I used to give auditions, I thought I have given my best, but then I never bagged any role, and then I realised this is the worst thing for people. But when I got my first South film, my mom gave me a book 'how to learn Tamil,' and I read it the entire way and made some notes. As soon as I reached on the sets, the AD gave me a place to sit and be comfortable, and I was just thinking and taking all the feels of being an actor. Now my life is taking a new turn, and suddenly the director and the producer of the film walked towards me and asked to flaunt my body. I removed my t-shirt, gave them a few poses, and they said its good that you are doing our film, Sir. And I confirmed, did I get the film, and they said yes!"

Sonu Sood further continued, I had pager at that time, and I contacted everyone, even to those with whom I barely exchanged words. Later, I also went to the STD-PCO booth, called everyone that I've signed a film, and I still remember, it was raining heavily in Chennai, I can never forget that! I think from there the journey as an actor started and then there's still miles to go."

It was not just this, Sonu also shared how his grandfather's lessons helped him to perfect the role of Bhagat Singh, which was the actor's Bollywood debut. "I did Bhagat Singh, and it was my first film. I remember the producer as well, and his name was Iqbal Singh Dhillon. I remember, my grandfather used to study with Bhagat Singh in National College, Lahore. I have grown up listening to his stories, and my History was really good. And when I used to say my dialogues, the director used to say one minute, it's not like this, and I used to correct him saying no, you check it, what I am saying is apt. And then the director used to check and say, oh yes, you are absolutely correct. Very good, very good, Sir, very good."

Sonu Sood concluded, "I think that was a big experience for me. And when my film released, there were three film releases on Bhagat Singh. During the film release, I was looking at three different posters and all the films were clashing at the box office. I was like Boss – I've taken a huge risk. But I think from there actually, the whole journey started. Mani Ratnam had seen Bhagat Singh and he cast me for Yuva, then Jodha Akbar happened, Aashiq Banaya Apne happened, and then my big break we did Sheesha, together."

Every actor has a journey to share and Sonu Sood's efforts will surely give you all a ray of hope!

