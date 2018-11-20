Sonu Sood to pay tribute to Bollywood's action heroes

bollywood

Besides performing on chartbusters including Dabangg and Yamla Pagla Deewana, Sonu Sood will also act on various popular dialogues

Actor Sonu Sood, a fitness freak, will bring a touch of heroism to the opening ceremony of the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with a one-of-a-kind tribute to Bollywood's iconic action stars."

Sonu will on Tuesday perform on songs of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar among others. The act will also see Sonu perform various stunts on stage. He found the concept very unique.

"Having learnt from these iconic action heroes all these years, I thought it's a great way to give them tribute by performing on their hit songs. It's not like the other dance performances as I will be executing some action stunts also on stage," Sonu said in a statement to IANS.

Besides performing on chartbusters including "Dabangg" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana", Sonu will also act on various popular dialogues.

