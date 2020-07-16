Sonu Sood to write book on relief efforts

Sonu Sood turns author with a book on his work with migrant workers during the lockdown. It will chart the emotional and challenging journey the actor undertook along with the people he helped. The book, yet untitled, will be published by Penguin.

It is slated to hit stands by the year-end. The actor feels a part of him now lives in the remote villages of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Odisha and Uttarakhand and various other states where he aided the labourers to reach their homes safely and reunite with their families.

Dear students of kyrgysztan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com,

only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, Sonu Sood has been arranging for transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states. The actor said he is doing this purely out of love and wants to reunite them with their families. Talking about his work for the migrant, Sonu Sood in an interview with PTI said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely."

The actor further added, "I feel strongly about them because I came to Mumbai as a migrant. I boarded a train one day and landed up here. Everyone comes to a city with a dream of a better life."

