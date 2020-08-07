Sonu Sood's epic reply to a teen fan asking for PS4

Hailed as the 'messiah' of migrant labourers, Sonu Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes. Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown. The actor has been a saviour for countless needy and vulnerable people. From helping migrants reach their hometowns safely, to bringing Indian students back home from different countries, Sonu Sood has become a hero for many.

Taking the help of Twitter, the actor has been working tirelessly to help the needy. Sonu has been active on Twitter and makes a point to reply to almost everyone posting on his Twitter feed. While some of his replies win hearts for his humble efforts, some of them make us laugh out loud.

Case in point, a teenager, whose bio on Twitter states that he is a Class 10 student, requested Sonu to buy him a Playstation 4, the actor's epic response to the teen fan's wish has won hearts. The teen wrote, "Please Sir, can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games." To which Sonu replied, If you don't have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you. [sic]"

If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you ð https://t.co/K5Z43M6k1Y — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2020

Recently, on his birthday, Sonu Sood announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar' that he had launched earlier this month. Sood posted two flyers of the employment application and shared that the jobs came with additional benefits like PF and ESI. "On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Sood is gearing up for the period drama Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

