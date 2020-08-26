Search

Sony bags Sri Lanka Cricket media rights

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 11:02 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of live cricket comprising 10 Test matches, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the global media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), with the exception of terrestrial, digital and radio rights for the territory of Sri Lanka which has been retained by SLC, for a period of three years, starting from July 1.

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of live cricket comprising 10 Test matches, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

