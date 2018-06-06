Sony MAX to premiere blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on 10 June

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety struck the right chords with audiences with its youthful plot highlighting the battle of sexes, trademark monologues and foot- tapping soundtrack

A still from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

After a phenomenal run at the box office with a collection of over Rs 100 crores and with the perfect mix of comedy and romance, Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety is ready to hit the television screens with its World Television Premiere on Sunday, 10th June at 8 pm only on India's number 1 Hindi Movie Channel, Sony MAX.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety struck the right chords with audiences with its youthful plot highlighting the battle of sexes, trademark monologues and foot- tapping soundtrack.

The film revolves around the twisted, complicated and dramatic lives of Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha), Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Nijar) where Titu meets Sweety and instantly falls in love with her. When Titu makes up his mind about marrying his newly found love, his inseparable childhood best friend Sonu doubts Sweety's character. Titu is sure of Sweety but Sonu decides to go ahead with his gut feeling and thus begins his journey of doing everything possible to sabotage their marriage.

The movie brings back the hit trio of Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Nijar, whose chemistry is evident throughout the film. The unpredictability of the script gives many quirky moments but that is what keeps the audiences hooked until the very end.

Speaking about the flim, Luv Ranjan said, "We always knew what we were getting ourselves into. We wanted to make a film that would appeal to the youth in the country. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic etc but that was not something that bothered me. What I was looking for was beyond criticism. For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Nijar are stars. And beyond them, the script is the superstar".

Kartik Aaryan said, "There is something about Luv’s writing, God only knows what but whenever we come on screen with his script, it’s a hit. After the success of PKP2, Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety played a very important role in our lives in terms of positioning us as heroes and heroines. With this film, everything just fell in place, right from Sunny and my pairing to translate the script on screen, the film’s brilliant soundtrack, and audiences being so positive. Personally I feel Yo Yo’s comeback was the cherry on the cake".

The film’s music has been widely appreciated with some chartbusters 'Bom Diggy Diggy'; that top every party playlist, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s version of 'Dil Chori' and 'Chhote Chhote Peg'.

In the end its love versus love. Like a third wheel challenge that will either see Sonu and Titu’s unity survive or Titu’s love for Sweety.

