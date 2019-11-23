Soon after assuming post, Shiv Sena's mayor urges civic body for pothole-free roads

Moments after being appointed the 77th mayor of the city, Shiv Sena's three-time corporator Kishori Pednekar asked the civic administration to focus primarily on giving citizens pothole-free roads.

Just like Pednekar, even Sena's Suhas Wadkar was elected the deputy mayor unopposed.



Pednekar, a corporator from Lower Parel, had also spearheaded Aaditya Thackeray's campaign in Worli along with other senior leaders before the assembly elections.

Addressing the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pednekar said, "Citizens should save and recycle water and harvest rainwater. The administration should work to get pothole-free roads." She also mentioned that improving the quality of education and public health facilities; promoting digitisation and ease of doing business would be her priorities as a mayor.

Former mayor, Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was elected after 2017 civic polls with full support from BJP. But as Mahadeshwar announced the new mayor, political equations between the two parties have completely changed.

