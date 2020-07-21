Soon, breathe clean air at Central Railway stations in Mumbai

CR will set up 250-sqft oxygen parlours at its stations that will have NASA-certified air-purifying indoor plants

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought down the pollution levels across the world, improving the air quality, and Central Railway wants to ensure Mumbaikars are able to get that whiff of fresh air even after the city returns to normalcy. For this, CR is working on a project to open 'oxygen parlours' at its stations.

These 250-sqft oxygen parlours will have plants certified as air-purifiers by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The commuters can go in and breathe the fresh air, and can also buy some for themselves.



Boston fern, dwarf date palm and Chinese evergreen are among CR's shortlisted plants

"Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the air quality has improved all over the world as the pollution levels have come down. However, as the lockdown eases, it becomes crucial for us to continue breathing the air that is clean and free of toxins. Efficient breathing boosts oxygen levels, which leads to clearer thoughts and a reduced heart rate, which are particularly important in the time of global health crisis," an official from the medical team of CR said.

"The plan involves giving out 250 sqft space at railway stations for the next five years to showcase and sell NASA-certified air filtering indoor plants at standard rates. A rate card would be put up at the parlours," another official said.

The Central Railway officials said bamboo palm, spider plant, devil ivy, dwarf date palm, boston fern, kimberly queen fern and Chinese evergreen are among the shortlisted plants.

CR Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said the project has already kick-started in Nashik, Bhusaval division, and would be launched in Mumbai.

Why NASA-certified?

NASA had, in the late 1980s, done a study on plants' abilities to clean the air for use in space stations. The 'Clean Air Study' found that certain plants have the ability to remove toxins like, benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and ammonia, which causes headaches, dizziness, eye irritation, etc, from the air. The study recommended having at least one plant per 100 square feet.

