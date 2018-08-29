Soon, Chandni Chowk to be a motor vehicle-free zone

national

The decision has been taken at a governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre

Chandni Chowk would soon become the first locality in New Delhi where only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day, according to an official.

The decision has been taken at a governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre. The governing body has approved the proposal for pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk, the official said. The timeline for implementation of the move is yet to be decided, as minutes of the meeting have not come yet, he said.

In July 2017, New Delhi Municipal Council had proposed to declare Connaught Place, also known as Rajiv Chowk, as a pedestrian-only zone, but eventually, it didn't happen due to opposition from several quarters, including traders.

