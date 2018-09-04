Soon, Mumbai may get rental bikes to help improve the last-mile connectivity

national

The Maharashtra transport authority is examining the possibility of introducing motorcycle rental scheme for last-mile connectivity, gets mixed reactions

Experts say Mumbai might be the wrong place to have a scheme to rent motorbikes. Representational Image

As if Mumbai's streets weren't crowded enough with traffic, the state transport authority is looking at introducing motorbikes on rent to help improve the last-mile connectivity at railway, Metro and Monorail stations. However, transport experts say a megacity like Mumbai might be the wrong place to have such a scheme.

In its August board meeting, the Maharashtra State Transport Authority said they were examining the legal perspective and seeking inputs on the safety and security aspects of the 'Rent-A-Motorcycle' scheme from the state government and the traffic police before proceeding in the matter.



Sources said the idea behind the scheme is to help improve last mile connectivity from the railway, Metro and Monorail stations. Representational Image

After detailed discussions

State transport commissioner Shekhar Channe said, "We'd received a few applications for running such a service. We're examining the matter by seeking inputs from the safety and security point of view as well as the legal aspects from the state, and the traffic police. The issue will be dealt with accordingly. Any decision will only be taken after detailed discussions with all the stakeholders."

Sources said the idea behind the scheme is to help improve last mile connectivity from the railway, Metro and Monorail stations. Upon being asked if the rentals will come with a bike rider or if the vehicles will be let out without them, transport department officials said the scheme has both options as of now. Such services are very popular at destinations like Goa.

Launched in other states

The sources said such schemes have been launched in other states — they're quite popular in Goa — and the basic criteria to start it is having a vendor with an office space to operate out of and a minimum of five motorcycles.

All bikes will have to be equipped with a GPS system. They can be hired by locals or tourists by submitting a proof of licence and a residential address, which the vendor would have to maintain meticulously.

'Chaos on the roads'

Transport experts are not as enthusiastic about bringing in this scheme for Mumbai. "There has been an explosion of two-wheelers in the city and generally, those riding them do not have a sense of discipline. If such a scheme is introduced, it'll add to the chaos," said transport expert Ajit V Shenoy.

