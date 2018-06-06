Soon, SC/ST employees to get reservation in promotion

In a relief to the Centre, the apex court gave the order after taking into account the government's submissions that the entire promotion



The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the Centre for providing reservation in promotion in government jobs for employees belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in "accordance with law".

In a relief to the Centre, the apex court gave the order after taking into account the government's submissions that the entire promotion process has come to a "standstill" due to the orders passed by various high courts and also direction by the apex court for "status quo" in a similar matter in 2015.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan said the Centre was not "debarred" from making promotions in accordance with law in the matter subject to further orders.

