Soon-to-be grandmom Raveena Tandon shares photos from daughter's baby shower

Not many are aware that Ranveena Tandon, when she was in her 20s, had adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja. The actress is extremely close to them. Chhaya, the younger of the two daughters, got married in 2016 in Goa, and is now expecting her first child.

Raveena Tandon took to social media to share the exciting news with her fans and social media followers. She shared a few pictures from her daughter's baby shower and wrote, "Me and my brood ! My baby's baby! Countdown has begun !!"

Raveena Tandon can be seen wearing a pretty top over white jeans while Chhaya looks radiant in a maroon gown wearing a tiara and 'mom-to-be' sash while proudly flaunting her baby bump. Raveena's entire family seemed to be in attendance at the shower.

Author and nutritionist Pooja Makhija also shared a lovely post on Instagram for Raveena Tandon and her happy news. Here's what she shared:

Raveena tied the knot with businessman Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two kids - daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on the ninth season of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, which is being produced by Salman Khan. "It's a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film Patthar Ke Phool, and now I am judging Nach Baliye which is being produced by his production house. It's a superhit show. I am thankful to the audience that they have appreciated our show. I would urge them to keep loving the show so that we can entertain them," said Raveena in a chat with IANS.

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan told people he knows me for 120 years

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates