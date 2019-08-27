Soon-to-be mommy Amy Jackson reveals the gender of her baby
Amy Jackson, who will soon welcome her first child with her fiance, recently revealed the gender of her baby at a gender reveal party.
Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou. Recently, at a party, Amy revealed to her friends and family whether she's having a baby girl or a boy. In a post shared on Twitter, Amy Jackson can be seen delighted to announce that she and her fiance are going to have a baby boy.
Check out the post here:
We’re having a........ âÂ¨ðÂÂÂðÂ§ÂðÂÂ¼âÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/DGSqvYKYZr— Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) August 26, 2019
Amy Jackson sure looks ecstatic and excited to reveal the gender of her baby! The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her daily life on social media to keep her fans updated about her pregnancy. The pictures she shares are truly inspirational, especially the ones where Amy can be seen flaunting her baby bump proudly.
Amy Jackson is due in September and plans to marry George Panayiotou after the baby arrives. Amy and George got engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.
Check out this picture Amy Jackson recently shared on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Afternoons like this âÂ¨The decision to take a little step back from work over the last month was scary but definitely necessary. Although waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want surprisingly gets a bit boring after a couple of weeks but once you’re in that mindset, it’s so hard to snap out of it!! I’ve been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I’ve realised regardless of what’s happening... it’s sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful âÂ¨ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂ #SoulFood
On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has starred in many Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Amy's last movie outing was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Amy Jackson's notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.
