Soon-to-be mommy Amy Jackson reveals the gender of her baby

Amy Jackson, who will soon welcome her first child with her fiance, recently revealed the gender of her baby at a gender reveal party.

Amy Jackson shared this photo on her Instagram account

Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou. Recently, at a party, Amy revealed to her friends and family whether she's having a baby girl or a boy. In a post shared on Twitter, Amy Jackson can be seen delighted to announce that she and her fiance are going to have a baby boy.

Check out the post here:

Amy Jackson sure looks ecstatic and excited to reveal the gender of her baby! The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her daily life on social media to keep her fans updated about her pregnancy. The pictures she shares are truly inspirational, especially the ones where Amy can be seen flaunting her baby bump proudly.

Amy Jackson is due in September and plans to marry George Panayiotou after the baby arrives. Amy and George got engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

Check out this picture Amy Jackson recently shared on Instagram:

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has starred in many Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Amy's last movie outing was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Amy Jackson's notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

