Soon, Vikram Wadhwa to be in music video directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi

Top notch Casting Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who has turned Director, has always been known for giving launchpad to fresh talents. A fresh name added to the list is Vikram Wadhwa who is an exceptional Indian actor and robust businessman. Sooner this handsome young man will be seen in a peppy music video titling 'Surma' directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. ‘Surma’ being produced by Roots Entertainment stars Social media influencers Shadan Farooqui, Aliya Hamidi and him.

Dispelling the myths, stereotypes of wanting only one career path, Vikram Wadhwa owns Jurasik Park Inn located in Sonipat, Haryana which has different zones like Water Park, Amusement Park & Adventure Zone and is counted as the biggest Water Park and resorts in entire North India. “Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi was looking for an excellent character in his music video when I met him. The role demanded a quintessential actor who can transition smoothly. He found me apt. I got a brief narration and I immediately Yes. Good actors add value to the project, that’s what I believe and I am happy that he showed faith in my acting abilities” said Mr. Vikram Wadhwa.

The music of this peppy beat number penned by Sonu Kapoor, has been given by Vibhas Arora. Executive Producer of this music video is Deepak Soi whereas the Costume Designer is Parikshit Verma. The music video will be shot at some lavish & beautiful locations nearby Delhi.

Talking about Mr. Vikram Wadhwa’s acting journey which started with serendipitous twists and turns, despite of his super busy schedule used to carve out time to spare time to take his loving son Shabd Wadhwa for print shoot casting calls. It was just another day of his son’s audition, when a casting agent up frontly offered Mr. Vikram Wadhwa to feature in commercial ad for ICICI Bank starring superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The ad gained him appreciation and he felt self motivated. His doting father – Mr. K.K. Wadhwa supported him tremendously and today he is rocking as an actor.

Till now Mr. Wadhwa has done several TV commercials, serials, web shows, movies, short films and charmed his way through almost all of them. You can see him acting flawlessly in the Bollywood movies like Family of Thakurganj (2019) and S.P. Chauhan (2019). He is always ready to do something challenging, creative and fulfilling. For his debut music video he looked really excited. Till now he has mightily impressed everyone with his versatility, strong work ethics. Hereby we wish Roots Entertainment, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and this multi-hyphenate Actor – influential Entrepreneur, all the very best for ‘Surma’. We hope that you will next be seen in many more music videos, Bollywood movies and show a multitude of acting skills. Keep rocking Mr. Wadhwa.

