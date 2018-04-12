Soon, you will be able to download content from your Instagram account

Instagram recently announced that its users will soon be able to download their content posted



Popular image and video sharing platform Instagram announced that the users will soon be able to download their content posted. This announcement comes amid the ongoing data privacy scandal involving social media platform, Facebook, and Cambridge Analytica.

An Instagram spokesperson stated that the company is working on a data portability tool that will enable users to download a copy of the photos, videos and messages they shared on the platform, reports TechCrunch. However, it remains unclear whether Instagram would go beyond allowing users to download the above-mentioned data, such as following and follower lists, likes, comments, Stories, and captions shared with posts.

In March, Facebook, as part of its privacy updates, announced that users can access data shared with the platform by downloading a secure copy and moving it to another service. Data can include photos, contacts, timeline posts, and more.

Furthermore, an 'Access Your Information' tab was introduced to provide users a secure way to access and manage their information, such as posts, reactions, comments, and so on. They may also delete anything from their timeline or profile using this tab.

Also read: Instagram rolls out 'Focus' camera feature for Android and iOS users

For those unversed, Cambridge Analytica, the political data firm with ties to United States President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, is under fire for allegedly gaining access to private information of more than 50 million Facebook users, and influencing elections by using this stolen data.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI)