Sooraj Barjatya happy to introduce newcomers

Sooraj Barjatya says he is proud to give a platform to newcomers under his Rajshri Productions banner

Sooraj Barjatya

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says he is proud to give a platform to newcomers under his Rajshri Productions banner. "Ever since Rajshri opened its doors in 1947, it has been home to many newcomers. We've taken pride in being the first platform for many actors, directors, music composers, singers and technicians," Barjatya said in a statement.

Now with the Rajshri banner's 58th production Hum Chaar: Friends Bhi Family Hai, they are launching four new faces. The film is slated to release on February 15.

"We at Rajshri take pride in introducing four more new faces in main roles to the big screen. Rajshri with Hum Chaar... welcomes debutantes, Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey," Barjatya added.

Hum Chaar... revolves around the idea that friends are family, especially in times unexpected.

