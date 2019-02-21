Sooraj Barjatya's father Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

bollywood

Sooraj Barjatya, the director of Rajshri Productions, who gave us some great family dramas lost his father on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Raj Kumar Barjatya/picture courtesy: Rajshri Production's Twitter account

The director of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and many other family dramas, Sooraj Barjatya, lost his father, Raj Kumar Barjatya. The Bollywood film producer Rajkumar Barjatya passed away at Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Komal Nahta broke the news on the social media platform - Twitter and wrote, "Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can't believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he's gone!"

Terribly shocking news. Shri RajKumarBarjatya passed away some minutes back at RelianceHurkissondas Hospital. Can’t believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he’s gone! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 21, 2019

Rajshri Production's Twitter handle shared the sad news.

It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DjVejWTDMX — Rajshri (@rajshri) February 21, 2019

Raj Kumar Barjatya's last production venture Hum Chaar hit screens on February 15, 2019.

Raj Kumar is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya.

More details awaited.

