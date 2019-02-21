Sooraj Barjatya's father Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

Updated: Feb 21, 2019, 13:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sooraj Barjatya, the director of Rajshri Productions, who gave us some great family dramas lost his father on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Sooraj Barjatya's father Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away
Raj Kumar Barjatya/picture courtesy: Rajshri Production's Twitter account

The director of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and many other family dramas, Sooraj Barjatya, lost his father, Raj Kumar Barjatya. The Bollywood film producer Rajkumar Barjatya passed away at Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Komal Nahta broke the news on the social media platform - Twitter and wrote, "Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can't believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he's gone!"

Rajshri Production's Twitter handle shared the sad news.

Raj Kumar Barjatya's last production venture Hum Chaar hit screens on February 15, 2019.

Raj Kumar is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya.

More details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sooraj barjatyarajshri productionsbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch video: 'Wanted' actor Inder Kumar passes away

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK