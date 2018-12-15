Sooraj Pancholi impresses Satellite Shankar's makers; bags another film

bollywood

Currently filming for the actioner Satellite Shankar, Sooraj Pancholi impresses producers enough to bag yet another offering

Sooraj Pancholi

After charting a tough journey following his debut - one that saw several of his ventures fall apart - Sooraj Pancholi, it seems, now has several projects to look forward to. Currently filming for Satellite Shankar, Pancholi, we hear, has impressed the producers - including Murad Khetani - to such an extent that he has managed to bag yet another offering, that will be backed by him.

A source tells mid-day that the offer for this actioner was made to Pancholi while he was filming for Satellite Shankar. "The team plans to start shooting next year. The makers saw a few rushes of his current film, and liked his work. The shoot will take place in India and London."

Confirming the news, Pancholi tells mid-day, "Working with the team was a good experience. I'm looking forward to the next project that we had discussed while shooting for this one."

The actor is unwilling to divulge further details just yet.

