Sooraj Pancholi on Satellite Shankar: Playing an Indian soldier is a big deal

Sooraj Pancholi on sharing screen space with Army jawans in his next - Satellite Shankar

Sooraj Pancholi

A month into the shoot of Satellite Shankar, Sooraj Pancholi admits the film has him "excited and nervous" in equal measure. Thrilled to be playing a soldier in the Indian Army in the Irfan Kamal-directed venture, the actor reveals that he will be sharing screen space with real-life jawans.

"It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I have the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast," says Pancholi. Before they kicked off the shoot in Himachal Pradesh, Pancholi visited the Army base camp in Amritsar as part of his prep.

The actor adds that in a bid to pull off the part with conviction, he also trained with the soldiers. "I was part of their workout sessions. Matching to the tempo of real soldiers is a feat." The action drama will reportedly be shot across 10 states.

