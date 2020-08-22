Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram; last story on Insta says, 'I can't breathe'
Amid the various allegations against Sooraj Pancholi and the non-stop social media trolling, the actor has quit Instagram.
Sooraj Pancholi has been caught in a web of allegations and social media trolling since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has thus decided to bid adieu to Instagram where he was targeted the most by trolls.
The Satellite Shankar actor deleted all his posts on Instagram, leaving just one from 2018 that was a post on his 28th birthday.
Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it’s taken longer than expected. I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones’ heart with so much sadness. I don’t blame the people who call me names, because that’s how i have been portrayed in public, but i’m not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there’s a procedure that we need to follow. A procedure that has taken long enough that i have been made to feel guilty without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence. There have been accusations and assumptions but there has been no validation. But, this is not about what others say. This is about how I feel. For as long as I can remember, my dream has always been to make my parents proud. I have always tried to be a good son to them. In the last 6 years, I’ve tried harder everyday to achieve this dream and to be positive. So today, I am praying with my heart that our family can move forward, that the trial can come to a fair end and that I can give back all the love, support and strength I have received from so many of you. Thank you to all of you who constantly send positivity my way. You may not know it, but every single one of your prayers has helped.
Sooraj Pancholi's latest post on the photo-sharing app is an Insta story informing his followers that he's quitting Instagram. Sharing the same, he wrote, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I can't breath (sic). #Suffocated"
The actor's mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab recently opened up on her son's name being taken in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case. She said, "I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he has never met this girl (Disha Salian)."
She also said that Sooraj's name was 'unnecessarily being dragged'. "I hope Sushant gets justice, and the CBI enquiry starts, so that innocent people are not targeted. Sooraj has nothing to do with this case. It's not right to push him to the corner. He is innocent, and the truth will come out," she said in an interview with mid-day.
