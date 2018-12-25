Sooraj Pancholi returns to Twitter

bollywood

Sooraj Pancholi is back on Twitter after deleting his account last year following the controversy surrounding his father and actor Aditya Pancholi and actress Kangana Ranaut

Actor Sooraj Pancholi is back on Twitter after deleting his account last year following the controversy surrounding his father and actor Aditya Pancholi and actress Kangana Ranaut. Announcing his return on Twitter, Sooraj tweeted: "Hello everyone. So here's the first tweet from my official handle! Feels good to be back on Twitter! Missed you guys."

He is now availabe on Twitter with username @Sooraj9pancholi.

Hello sab log! So here’s the first tweet from my official handle!! Feels good to be back on twitter!! Missed u guys! ððð½ #SPBackOnTwitter — Sooraj Pancholi (@Sooraj9pancholi) December 22, 2018

Singer Armaan Malik welcomed the actor on Twitter saying, hero is back. "Hero is back on Twitter! Go follow him right away...," tweeted Armaan, who sang "Main hoon hero tera" song for Sooraj's debut movie Hero.

Sooraj quit Twitter in 2017 after Kangana imposed allegations on his father for physically abusing her during her initial days in the industry. Kangana's allegations did not go down well with Sooraj as her fans started targetting him and his sister Sana on social media. Sooraj and Sana are the children of Aditya and actress Zarina Wahab.

