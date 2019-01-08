Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar to release in July

bollywood

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde

Sooraj Pancholi

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was last seen onscreen in the 2015 film Hero, has been roped in for the upcoming movie Satellite Shankar, which will be releasing on July 5.

Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, on Tuesday, shared a poster of the film, where a beige coloured bag covered with badges can be seen.

"Here's a Glimpse of the beginning of an extraordinary journey! Satellite Shankar releasing July 5, 2019!" he captioned the image.

In an interview with mid-day, Sooraj Pancholi tells mid-day said, "Working with the team was a good experience. I'm looking forward to the next project that we had discussed while shooting for this one."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

