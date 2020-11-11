Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the real-life of Captain G.P Gopinath

Amazon Prime Video is churning out the best of content with back to back releases, keeping the audience entertained. It's not uncommon for people to create movie adaptations of books because of the stories that they convey and Soorarai Pottru is yet another example. This film is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly' which is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G. R. Gopinath.

The title of the film, 'Soorarai Pottru' translates as 'Praise The Brave' and this narrative is bound to leave the viewers inspired. The trailer of the film looks extremely promising and the final release is awaited fans all over.

The lead actor of the film, Suriya to has a surprise for the viewers under wraps and the curtains will fall soon. In the history of Tamil films, Soorarai Pottru is the biggest one ever and the film is just 48 hours away from its release and the audience can't keep calm. Suriya's characters in his previous work has been very different from this one, where he will be seen essaying the role of a real-life hero for the first time. Undoubtedly, Soorarai Pottru is going to be a very special film for the actor as well.

Within a very short span of time, the trailer crossed 24 Million views on YouTube, and the audience has been waiting to see how the film is going to pan out.

Sudha Kongara, the director of the film has always treated the audience with some gut-wrenching stories. Her female gaze is like a breath of fresh air for the audience, and has helped her in giving out some great stories. She makes it a point that the subject of her films resonates with her. Be it girls having to learn a tough sport to get a government job in Saala Khadoos or on the horror of honour killing, she has always brought in the rawest stories.

The actor-director duo of Suriya-Sudha have been spilling a lot of information about how and why the film is a must-watch and how one mustn't miss out on such a well written and engaging storyline which will be a giant treat for the viewers.

Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, bankrolled by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru will take off exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

