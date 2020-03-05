Search

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif get intense in the new poster!

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 19:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

You all must have loved Akshay Kumar's larger-than-life avatar in the trailer and posters of Sooryavanshi, now have a look at his and Katrina Kaif's intense avatar!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Katrina Kaif
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. You all must have seen the trailer and how Shetty has brought back Kumar's hardcore commercial avatar. But going by the latest poster, it seems this isn't just a story about guns and gore, it's also about the emotions.

Taking to her Twitter account, Katrina shared the new poster of the film and it displays the leading pair's intense and emotional side. No film driven by action can be made without the right doses of emotions. Singham and Simmba didn't do well just because of the action, but also because of the way Shetty showed the emotions that made us root for the protagonists.

In the trailer of Sooryavanshi, there's a bit when Katrina and Akshay's daughter is scarred for life after a mishap and that gives the film a dramatic turn. It seems there's a lot more than what meets the eye and Shetty has some surprises that will be unveiled on the day of the release. We are actually waiting for the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song, the wait only gets longer!

