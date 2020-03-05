Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif get intense in the new poster!

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. You all must have seen the trailer and how Shetty has brought back Kumar's hardcore commercial avatar. But going by the latest poster, it seems this isn't just a story about guns and gore, it's also about the emotions.

Taking to her Twitter account, Katrina shared the new poster of the film and it displays the leading pair's intense and emotional side. No film driven by action can be made without the right doses of emotions. Singham and Simmba didn't do well just because of the action, but also because of the way Shetty showed the emotions that made us root for the protagonists.

Here's the new poster:

View this post on Instagram #Sooryavanshi A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onMar 4, 2020 at 10:18pm PST

In the trailer of Sooryavanshi, there's a bit when Katrina and Akshay's daughter is scarred for life after a mishap and that gives the film a dramatic turn. It seems there's a lot more than what meets the eye and Shetty has some surprises that will be unveiled on the day of the release. We are actually waiting for the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song, the wait only gets longer!

