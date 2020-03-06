Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar disapproves of Katrina Kaif for this reason!

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in a still from the video. Image source: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The recently released trailer of the film showcases the two sharing an intense and emotional relationship amid guns and gore. The two also share a cordial relationship on sets.

In a recent viral video, the Bharat actress is seen playing the game 'Dog and the bone' with Akshay Kumar cheering for her. However, Katrina loses the game. In the end, the duo shares a fun moment which is worth watching.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, "and the end of day games on sooryavanshi......@akshaykumar though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions......and his disapproval at my failed attempt @itsrohitshetty is looking most amused."

Take a look at the video here:

On Thursday, Katrina had shared a new poster of the film. In the poster, Akshay is seen in a police uniform.

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer is set to release on March 24, which also coincides with Mumbai theatres going 24/7. The film is the fourth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which started with Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and sequel Singham Returns (2014). Later Ranveer Singh came on board with Simmba (2018). Simmba also introduced Akshay's Veer Sooryavanshi, the character, which is now getting the standalone film Sooryavanshi, which will be the fourth film in the cop franchise.

